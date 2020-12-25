Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWMAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a PE ratio of 28.13.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $496.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

