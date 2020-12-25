Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

SYRS traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,642. The stock has a market cap of $599.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

