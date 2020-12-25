Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SYRS traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,642. The stock has a market cap of $599.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
