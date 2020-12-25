Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Market Cap Hits $10.25 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $150,738.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00584609 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000139 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

