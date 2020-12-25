Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Talos Energy by 19.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.