Tap Trading 50% Higher Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $41.23 million and $264,481.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tap has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00047513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00328407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.