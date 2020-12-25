TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Cap Reaches $4.70 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $14,074.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,056,498 tokens. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

