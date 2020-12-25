Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Trading Down 3.7%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.43. 13,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 6,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIKK)

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

