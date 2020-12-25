Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.04

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.04 and traded as high as $27.87. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 shares last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 8,691 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 Company Profile (NYSE:TDI)

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2045 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2045 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.