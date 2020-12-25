Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.74. 128,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 206,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.0442 dividend. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,542 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,114,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 22.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 234,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 34.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI)

There is no company description available for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund.

