Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.72

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 3988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,343,137.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,511 shares of company stock worth $9,408,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tenable by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 200,029 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

