Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of TDC opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $469,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 63.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

