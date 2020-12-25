TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $163.43 million and $11.09 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004218 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002032 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00006471 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000158 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001351 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 163,561,914 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

