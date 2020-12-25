Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.22

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $221.22 and traded as high as $222.10. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) shares last traded at $220.50, with a volume of 12,889,933 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 283.75 ($3.71).

Get Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

In other news, insider Simon Patterson bought 70,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148,592.53 ($194,137.09). Also, insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total value of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04). Insiders purchased 70,557 shares of company stock worth $14,886,919 over the last quarter.

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Company Profile (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.