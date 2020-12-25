Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 19 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $724.50 per share, with a total value of $13,765.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 21 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $740.62 per share, with a total value of $15,553.02.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $700.00 per share, with a total value of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $620.20 per share, with a total value of $16,125.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $609.92 per share, with a total value of $11,588.48.

On Friday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 23 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $589.00 per share, with a total value of $13,547.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $623.19 per share, with a total value of $11,840.61.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $581.64 per share, with a total value of $10,469.52.

On Monday, November 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $579.99 per share, with a total value of $10,439.82.

On Friday, November 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $549.85 per share, with a total value of $7,697.90.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.25 per share, with a total value of $10,264.75.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $692.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.93.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $676.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 66.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 164.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

