The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) vs. Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Financial Contrast

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) and Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and Magal Security Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -220.69% -110.91% Magal Security Systems 3.94% 3.46% 2.44%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Coretec Group and Magal Security Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Coretec Group and Magal Security Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A Magal Security Systems $86.83 million 1.36 $2.29 million N/A N/A

Magal Security Systems has higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magal Security Systems beats The Coretec Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc., together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications. The company was formerly known as 3DIcon Corporation and changed its name to The Coretec Group Inc. in June 2017. The Coretec Group Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks, as well as turnkey solutions. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a platform that runs on a rail along the perimeter of protected sites; and life safety/duress alarm to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides closed circuit television and intelligent video analytics solutions; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect borders, military bases, power plants, air and sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and security threats. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

