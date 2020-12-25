The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.48.

GS opened at $256.16 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.71 and a 200-day moving average of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

