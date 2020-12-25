The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.48.

GS opened at $256.16 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.71 and a 200-day moving average of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

