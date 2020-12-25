The Graph (GRT) Reaches One Day Volume of $327.00 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. The Graph has a total market cap of $459.05 million and approximately $327.00 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00046840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00315247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

