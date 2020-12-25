The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) & New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) Financial Contrast

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and New Earth Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group 1.31% 7.27% 4.77% New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Hain Celestial Group and New Earth Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 4 7 0 2.64 New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.82, indicating a potential downside of 12.95%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and New Earth Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $2.05 billion 1.96 -$80.41 million $0.84 47.62 New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Earth Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Hain Celestial Group.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats New Earth Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts, chilis, chocolate, and nut butters; and juices. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, cookies, frozen fruit and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips, whole grain chips, pita chips, and puffs; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby care items, body washes, sunscreens, and lotions under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, Hollywood, Westbrae, Almond Dream, Coconut Dream, Rice Dream, Oat Dream, Soy Dream, and DreamTM brand names. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 75 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

New Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

