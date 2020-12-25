The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $33.50. The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 112,604 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61. The company has a market capitalization of £26.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75.

About The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE)

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

