The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNC. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.