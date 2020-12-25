THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $13,855.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

