THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.20

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.61. THL Credit shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 97,226 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of THL Credit by 53.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 92,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

