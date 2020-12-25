Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $24,369.24

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $24,369.24 and $19,505.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00499364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

