Thunder Token (TT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.21 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and $3.21 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

