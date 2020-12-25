Tierion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102,871.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 37.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 40% against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $102,871.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00324510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016561 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.