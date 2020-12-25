Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 7,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 102,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Timberline Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka County, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres consisting of 583 unpatented lode mining claims situated in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

