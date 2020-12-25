Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 8,203 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after acquiring an additional 972,435 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,824,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 563,287 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

