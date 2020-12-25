Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.19

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.19 and traded as high as $91.40. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) shares last traded at $91.11, with a volume of 113,974 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.21.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$921.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total value of C$265,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total transaction of C$26,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,205 shares in the company, valued at C$18,040,875.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

