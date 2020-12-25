Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 439 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 449% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,135.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,926 shares of company stock worth $1,924,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $47.78 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

