Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 451 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 554% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Equifax by 545.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Equifax by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

NYSE:EFX opened at $193.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.41. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

