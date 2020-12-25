Traders Purchase Large Volume of Chubb Put Options (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 461 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 407% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.26.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $150.83 on Friday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

