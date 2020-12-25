Traders Purchase Large Volume of Modine Manufacturing Put Options (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 350 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 465% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 162.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

