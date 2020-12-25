TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Shares Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransAlta traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.37. 180,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 357,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 797,999 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.