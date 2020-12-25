TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RNW. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.07.

Shares of RNW opened at C$20.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.24. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$20.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7883669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

