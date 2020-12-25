Transurban Group (TCL.AX) (ASX:TCL) Announces $0.15 Interim Dividend

Transurban Group (TCL.AX) (ASX:TCL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$13.65.

Get Transurban Group (TCL.AX) alerts:

In related news, insider Louis Charlton sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.01 ($10.01), for a total value of A$5,604,000.00 ($4,002,857.14).

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group (TCL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group (TCL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.