Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,380.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,380.11 ($18.03).

TPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In related news, insider John Rogers bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £833.95 ($1,089.56). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, with a total value of £930.94 ($1,216.28). Insiders have acquired a total of 471 shares of company stock valued at $526,140 in the last three months.

Shares of LON:TPK traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,408.50 ($18.40). The company had a trading volume of 153,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,284.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,186.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,173.75. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40.

About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

