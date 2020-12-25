Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $69.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Trex stock opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Trex by 4,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 283,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trex by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,583,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

