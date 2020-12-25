TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.10 million and $187,655.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00313915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00029288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.