Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. ValuEngine lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,695 shares of company stock worth $13,958,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.30. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $186.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. Research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.