Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,561,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

