Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid and Cryptopia. Unibright has a market cap of $72.25 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00137090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00690032 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00180939 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00372291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00064099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00099092 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

