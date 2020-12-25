Uniper’s (UNPRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNPRF. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Uniper stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. Uniper has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

