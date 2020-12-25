United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) vs. Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Head-To-Head Review

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

5.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and Sequans Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 3.95 $272.65 million N/A N/A Sequans Communications $30.86 million 4.88 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -4.59

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 9.45% 7.60% 4.29% Sequans Communications -124.32% N/A -46.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Sequans Communications 0 0 5 0 3.00

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $5.30, indicating a potential downside of 36.07%. Sequans Communications has a consensus price target of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 57.39%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Sequans Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also researches, develops, and manufactures products in the solar energy and LED industries. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.