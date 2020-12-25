Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 132.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

