Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 6.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 3,205,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,597,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UEC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

