Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.55

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 18377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

UROV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $507.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. On average, research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Urovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

