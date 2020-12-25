V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00047260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00319538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00029727 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.