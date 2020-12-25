ValuEngine Lowers Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) to Strong Sell

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.95. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 31.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

