VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Trading Up 0.3%

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.08 and last traded at $174.86. Approximately 10,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 25,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.75.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.